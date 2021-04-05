Rochester woman sentenced for stealing from disabled parent

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman who admitted to stealing from a disabled parent is sentenced.

Anne Marie Reick, 68 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to one count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Four other counts of the same charge were dismissed.

Reick was arrested in November 2018. Court documents state Reick’s parent has a neurologic disorder and has been in a nursing home since 2016. Reick was accused of using her status as caretaker to take approximately $21,692.98 from her parent’s account and neglecting to pay her parent’s nursing home bills, resulting in a debt of $58.970.65.

Reick was sentenced Monday to five years and unsupervised probation. She must also perform 100 hours of community work service and pay $9,259.99 in restitution.