Rochester woman sentenced for stalking teenager

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman gets probation after authorities say she pointed a loaded gun at a teenager’s head.
Carrie Dee Kukuzke, 44 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor count of stalking Thursday and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation, along with 50 hours of community work service.
Kukuzke was arrested in August 2018 after a confrontation with an 18-year-old. Law enforcement says Kukuzke saw the teen on social media standing next to her car and later pointed a gun at him. Court documents state Kukuzke said she confronted the teen because he had threatened her daughter.
