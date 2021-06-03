Rochester woman sentenced for part in Twin Cities drug ring

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester woman is among four sentenced Thursday for being part of a Twin Cities drug dealing conspiracy.

Katherine Byrd Campbell, 33 of Rochester, was given time served and five years of supervised release for her role in a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring that was operating in March and April 2020. Federal investigators say meth was transported from Phoenix, Arizona, to the Twin Cities for distribution. The investigation led to searches on April 14, 2020, that found 23 pounds of methamphetamine, three handguns, more than $100,000 in U.S. currency, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Also sentenced Thursday for their part in the conspiracy:

Brandon Earl Swanson, 41 of Crystal, was sentenced to 144 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Jared William Merta, 40 of Montrose, was sentenced to 170 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Wayde Salem Salwei, 46 of Minnetonka, was sentenced to 132 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Co-defendants Lucas Jay Madison and Mark Oren Schorn were previously sentenced to 235 and 180 months in prison, respectively.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the Anoka Hennepin Drug Task Force, the Cannon River Drug & Violent Offender Task Force, the Southeast Minnesota Gang and Drug Task Force, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Edina Police Department.