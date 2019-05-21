Rochester woman sentenced for parking lot collision

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman pleads guilty to careless driving in a grocery store parking lot.

Kelly Ann Olson, 50 of Rochester, was charged after police say she cut through the parking lot at the Hy-Vee Crossroads on January 22 and hit a shopping cart being pushed by a 54-year-old woman, knocking the woman to the ground. The woman was the examined by Gold Cross Ambulance.

Olson entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor careless driving Tuesday and was ordered to pay a $200 fine.