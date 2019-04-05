Clear
Rochester woman sentenced for drunken crash

Arek Chuor Arek Chuor

Police say she had three times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 10:27 AM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A drunk driver involved in a multi-vehicle accident gets more jail time.

Arek C. Chuor, 32 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to 2nd degree DWI for a September 21, 2018, crash at 12th Street and Marion Road. Rochester police say Chuor showed a blood alcohol level of .32 after the accident, three times the legal limit, and officers found empty beer containers in her backseat and two small bottles of Fireball in Chuor’s purse.

She’s been sentenced to 25 days in jail, with work release, and two years of supervised probation. Chuor must also serve 60 days of home monitoring and either pay a $900 fine or do 90 hours of community work service.

