Rochester woman sentenced for drug possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested with a stun gun is sentenced for drug possession.

Ashley Marie Sveen, 32 of Rochester, was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation. She pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession and charges of third-degree drug possession, illegal possession of a stun gun, obstructing the legal process, giving a false name to a peace officer, and possession of hypodermic needles were dismissed.

Sveen was arrested on April 10 on an outstanding warrant and Rochester police said she resisted arrest and provided a fake ID. Officer said they found a stun gun, drugs, and drug paraphernalia on Sveen when she was taken into custody.