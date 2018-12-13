Rochester woman sentenced for drug crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two guilty pleas to 1st degree drug crimes result in 30 years of probation.

Jenny Lynn Dee, 47 of Rochester, was first arrested in February after law enforcement says it found methamphetamine, heroin, and other drug items in a home with three minor children. She was then accused in June of selling drugs in November 2017.

Dee pleaded guilty in both cases and has been sentenced to three decades of supervised probation. She must also either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service.