Rochester woman sentenced for cutting her ex-boyfriend

Jessica Smith Jessica Smith

Police say he was attacked in July 2018.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 3:47 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 3:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Attacking an ex-boyfriend with a knife results in jail time for a Rochester woman.

Jessica Marie Smith, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday to stalking and domestic assault. Rochester police say she cut her ex-boyfriend across the chest in July 2018 as he was sitting in a car with another woman.

Smith has been sentenced to 30 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and two years of probation. She must also either pay a $900 fine or do 90 hours of community work service.

