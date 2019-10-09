Clear

Rochester woman sentenced for cocaine in her home

Navy Preap
Pleaded guilty to 1st degree drug possession.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 12:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Keeping cocaine at her home means probation for a Rochester woman.

Navy Preap, 36, pleaded guilty to 1st degree drug possession after law enforcement says it found 50 or more grams of cocaine during a January 16 search of her home. Officers say the drug was in an area where Preap’s three children could get to it.

She was sentenced Wednesday to eight years of supervised probation, 90 hours of electronic home monitoring, and 100 hours of community service.

