Rochester woman sentenced for child sex abuse

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sexually abusing a child results in a quarter-century of probation for a Rochester woman.

Amanda Crystal Diaz, 32, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. She was accused in January 2019 of entering someone else’s apartment and having sexual contact with a victim under the age of 13.

Diaz was sentenced Thursday to serve 120 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, 25 years of supervised probation, and must either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service. She will also have to register as a predatory offender.