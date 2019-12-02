Rochester woman sentenced for burglary foiled by dogs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman whose burglary was foiled by the family dogs has been sentenced.

Nicole Lynn Martin, 37 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and has been given 10 years of supervised probation. Martin must also either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.

She was arrested on May 25 after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the 4200 block of 8th Street in Marion Township. Deputies say Martin entered the home and stole 10 DVDs, a pillow case set, and some mail but was chased into a downstairs bedroom by two German Shepherds in the home.

Deputies say Martin also had 10 sedative pills in her possession when arrested.

Charges of 5th degree controlled substance crime and two counts of mail theft were dismissed as part of a plea deal.