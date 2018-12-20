Rochester woman sentenced for BB gun shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman who shot out a fast food drive-thru window pleaded guilty Thursday.
Bailey Danielle Zywicki, 21 of Rochester, was charged after law enforcement said a domestic dispute on October 16 ended with Zywicki shooting the drive-thru window at the Wendy’s on Highway 63 South with a BB gun.
She entered a guilty plea to 4th degree damage to property and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and must pay a $300 fine or do 30 hours of community work service.
Police say when Zywicki was arrested, she said she was “just having a bad day.”
