Rochester woman pleads not guilty to trying to murder her children

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman charged with trying to kill her children has been found competent and pleaded not guilty.

Farhiyo Mohamed Abdullahi, 33 of Rochester, is facing five counts of 1st degree attempted murder and five counts of child endangerment. She was arrested in October 2019 after Rochester police said Abdullahi took her five children ranging in age from four to 11 years old and put them in a vehicle parked in a garage with the engine running.

Abdullahi was ruled incompetent to stand trial in December 2019 but that ruling has been reversed and Abdullahi has entered not guilty pleas to all charges. No trial date has been set.