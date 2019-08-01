Rochester woman pleads not guilty to no-contact violation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is pleading not guilty to violating a no contact order.
Alysha Marie Mohs, 27 of Rochester, was arrested on March 18 after she allegedly entered a home in the 300 block of 66th Street NE. The 62-year-old man inside had an order of protection against Mohs, who reportedly said she had “nowhere else to go.”
Authorities say the man told Mohs to leave and she was arrested after deputies arrived.
Her trial is set to begin on January 13, 2020.
