Clear
BREAKING NEWS Sheriff: 1 dead after Wednesday explosion at Hancock Co. business Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester woman pleads not guilty to no-contact violation

Arrested in mid-March.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is pleading not guilty to violating a no contact order.

Alysha Marie Mohs, 27 of Rochester, was arrested on March 18 after she allegedly entered a home in the 300 block of 66th Street NE. The 62-year-old man inside had an order of protection against Mohs, who reportedly said she had “nowhere else to go.”

Authorities say the man told Mohs to leave and she was arrested after deputies arrived.

Her trial is set to begin on January 13, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking more nice weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Growing Businesses in Rochester

Image

Affordable Housing Issues in Albert Lea

Image

Iowa Farmer Meetings

Image

Ice Funding

Image

Hands Free Law In Effect Today

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Thursday

Image

PostSecret Founder visits Rochester

StormTeam 3: When does Fall officially begin?

Image

Patriots win state title

Image

Honkers defeat Larks

Community Events