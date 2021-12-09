Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drunken crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of drunkenly crashing into a power pole is pleading not guilty.

Samantha Mae Seyl Richardson, 33 of Rochester, was charged with DWI after she allegedly crashed into a power pole on June 21. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4:48 pm in the 200 block of 45th Street SE and knocked out power to some in the area.

Deputies say a preliminary breath test found Richardson had a blood alcohol level of .187, over twice the legal limit. The Sheriff’s Office says Richardson also suffered minor injuries in her crash.

No trial date has been set.