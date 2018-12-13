Clear
Rochester woman pleads not guilty to driving drunk

Arrested after multi-vehicle accident in September.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 3:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman who police say got into an accident with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit is pleading not guilty.

Arek Chuor, 31 of Rochester, is charged with two counts of 2nd degree DWI, driving after revocation, and speeding. She was arrested after Rochester police responded to a multi-vehicle accident on September 21 at 12th Street and Marion road.

Officers say Chuor appeared extremely intoxicated and tests showed her to have a blood alcohol level of .32. Police say there were also empty beer containers in her backseat and two small bottles of Fireball in Chuor’s purse.

Her trial is scheduled to being on April 15, 2019.

Relentless fog, sunshine, and warmer temps outline the forecast.
