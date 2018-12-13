ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman who police say got into an accident with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit is pleading not guilty.
Arek Chuor, 31 of Rochester, is charged with two counts of 2nd degree DWI, driving after revocation, and speeding. She was arrested after Rochester police responded to a multi-vehicle accident on September 21 at 12th Street and Marion road.
Officers say Chuor appeared extremely intoxicated and tests showed her to have a blood alcohol level of .32. Police say there were also empty beer containers in her backseat and two small bottles of Fireball in Chuor’s purse.
Her trial is scheduled to being on April 15, 2019.
Related Content
- Rochester woman pleads not guilty to driving drunk
- Rochester woman pleads guilty in knife attack
- Man pleads guilty after authorities say he was driving drunk with two kids in the car
- Woman pleads not guilty in attack on Rochester teen
- Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drug theft
- Rochester woman pleads not guilty to Clear Lake burglary
- Rochester woman pleads guilty to attack on teen
- Plainview woman pleads not guilty to Rochester meth crimes
- Rochester woman pleads not guilty to dealing meth
- Rochester woman accused of Clear Lake burglary pleads guilty
Scroll for more content...