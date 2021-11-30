Rochester woman pleads not guilty to break-in and stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of stabbing her then-boyfriend in the neck is pleading not guilty.

Frances Darcel Estelle Taylor, 30 of Rochester, is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. Rochester police say Taylor crawled through a window of a home in the 500 block of 5th Avenue SE and stabbed her then-boyfriend.

Police say the victim’s injuries were considered minor and he was not cooperative with investigators.

Taylor’s trial is now scheduled to start on March 3, 2022.