Rochester woman pleads not guilty to assaulting a police officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman with a history of brawling with police is pleading not guilty.

Torria Dilanna Avery Wells, 44 of Rochester, was arrested in June after a disturbance was reported near the Rochester Public Library. Police say Wells was already wanted for assaulting a police officer and when she was located near Broadway Avenue and 3rd Street, she allegedly placed her hands on an officer’s neck and tried to punch them. Police say Wells had to be tased twice before she began cooperation.

Authorities say seven to eight officers responded to this incident because of Wells’ history of assaulting law enforcement.

Wells pleaded not guilty Monday to 4th degree assault of a peace officer and obstructing the legal process. No trial date has been set.