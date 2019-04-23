Clear
Rochester woman pleads guilty to mail theft

Arrested three times in 2018 and 2019.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of mail theft and drug possession is pleading guilty.

Kaylin Elizabeth Jayne Polk, 23 of Rochester, was arrested in October 2018 and January and February 2019. Law enforcement says Polk was stealing items out of mailboxes She entered guilty pleas Tuesday to two counts of mail theft and one count of 5th degree drug possession.

Polk is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10.

Tracking the return of sunshine for the midweek.
