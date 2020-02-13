Rochester woman pleads guilty to having meth inside herself

ROCHESTER, MInn. – A plea deal is taken by a woman who had drugs hidden inside herself.

Terra Victoria Sohns, 46 of Rochester, was arrested on July 24, 2019, when she was spotted driving out of Essex Park at 1 am, a time when no vehicle should have been in the park. Police say Sohns was found to have a revoked license and had failed to make at least four court appearances in the previous three months.

Investigators say when Sohns was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, 42 grams of methamphetamine were discovered in one of her body cavities.

Sohns was initially charged with 1st degree sale and 2nd degree possession of drugs. She’s pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree drug possession. Her sentencing is set for March 12.