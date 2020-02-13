Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester woman pleads guilty to having meth inside herself

Terra Sohns
Terra Sohns

She was arrested in July 2019 after suspicious activity in Essex Park.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 12:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, MInn. – A plea deal is taken by a woman who had drugs hidden inside herself.

Terra Victoria Sohns, 46 of Rochester, was arrested on July 24, 2019, when she was spotted driving out of Essex Park at 1 am, a time when no vehicle should have been in the park. Police say Sohns was found to have a revoked license and had failed to make at least four court appearances in the previous three months.

Investigators say when Sohns was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, 42 grams of methamphetamine were discovered in one of her body cavities.

Sohns was initially charged with 1st degree sale and 2nd degree possession of drugs. She’s pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree drug possession. Her sentencing is set for March 12.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -28°
Albert Lea
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: -7° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -26°
Austin
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -25°
Charles City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -25°
Rochester
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -27°
Brutal cold and blowing snow this morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Rollover crash kills 2 on I90

Image

Luther College launches Rochester Semester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Reminders about frostbite

Image

Students thank their crossing guard

Image

SAW: Gabe Madsen

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at St. Pius X (10 pm show)

Image

Lourdes preps for section championship

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/12

Community Events