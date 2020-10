ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County woman is pleading guilty to child sex abuse.

Amanda Crystal Diaz, 32 of Rochester, was arrested in January 2019 and charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and 1st degree burglary. Authorities say she entered someone else’s apartment and had sexual contact with a victim under the age of 13.

Diaz pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Her sentencing is set for December 3.