Rochester woman pleads guilty to cashing stolen checks

Alie Staven Alie Staven

Arrested in June 2018.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 1:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County woman is pleading guilty to check forgery.

Alie Staven, 23 of Rochester, was arrested in June 2018 after authorities say she cashed a total of $12,200 in checks that had been stolen from a law firm. She was charged with two counts of check forgery but has reached a deal to plead guilty to only one.

Staven’s sentencing is scheduled for March 18.

