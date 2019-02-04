Rochester woman pleads guilty to cashing stolen checks

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County woman is pleading guilty to check forgery.

Alie Staven, 23 of Rochester, was arrested in June 2018 after authorities say she cashed a total of $12,200 in checks that had been stolen from a law firm. She was charged with two counts of check forgery but has reached a deal to plead guilty to only one.

Staven’s sentencing is scheduled for March 18.