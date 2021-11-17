Rochester woman pleads guilty to arson and property damage

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is pleading guilty to two incidents of violent vandalism.

Angela Fawn Spears, 36 of Rochester, was first arrested in March after she was accused of using a club to smash cars in an apartment parking lot in the 400 block of 31st Street NE. Rochester police say she was caught with a torch and mail addressed to other homes.

Spears was next arrested in June after police say she set a pile of clothes on fire. Investigators say it happened inside a condominium in the 600 block of Northern Hills Drive NE in Rochester. Police say Spears also used a bat to smash a bathroom mirror.

She has pleaded guilty to fourth-degree damage to property for the March incident and second-degree arson for the June arrest. Spears was sentenced to 28 days in jail for the property damage and her sentencing on the arson charges is scheduled for December 20.