Rochester woman pleads guilty to Dodge County drug crimes

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A Rochester woman arrested after a Dodge County theft report turned into a drug investigation is pleading guilty.

Jessica Ann McKee, 43, was charged with 1st and 5th degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia after a June 3 search of a Kasson home about a reported theft. Investigators say the search found multiple bongs, two drug pipes, 11 baggies containing seeds, a digital scale, grow lights, 83 potted soil planters, and additional drug paraphernalia around the house.

Authorities say several items tested positive for methamphetamine.

McKee pleaded guilty Wednesday to 5th degree drug possession. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 15, 2020.