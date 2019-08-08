Clear

Rochester woman pleads guilty to DWI with child in her car

Arrested after hit-and-run crash in June.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested after a hit-and-run collision with a child in her car is pleading guilty.

Police say Jennifer Lynn Rose, 28 of Rochester, ran a red light and hit another car in the intersection of 20th Street and Broadway Avenue on June 5. Officers say Rose tried to drive away but was quickly stopped. Police say there was a 12-year-old in Rose’s vehicle and she appeared to be under the influence.

Rose entered a guilty plea Thursday to DWI – refusing to submit to a blood alcohol test. She was sentenced to four years of supervised probation, 30 days of electronic home monitoring for every year of her probation, and she must either pay a $900 fine or perform 90 hours of community work service.

