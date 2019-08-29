Clear

Rochester woman pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder for overdose death

Admits to providing the drugs in a fatal overdose.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 12:54 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 1:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for a fatal overdose in Rochester.

Michelle Alyce Williams, 53 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday to 3rd-degree murder and was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison, with credit for 83 days already served.

Authorities say Williams provided the drugs that killed Matthew Klaus, 32. His body was found March 30 inside a home in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue SE. Cause of death was listed as “acute heroin and fentanyl toxicity.” Court documents state Williams admitted providing heroin in Klaus on March 29.

Rochester police say Klaus was an informant who had bought drugs from Williams on three occasions in March. She was arrested for those charges in April but they have now been dismissed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 75°
A cold front may bring clouds and sun to the area Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday's weather forecast

Image

Fairgrounds recovering from May Tornado

Image

Open house for the new 4th st. SW

Image

Thursday's Downtown wraps up today

Image

Sealing unused wells in Mower County

Image

Back to school stress

Image

Fastcare North opens

Image

Independent FIlm Festival preps

Image

Steve King talks Campaign 2020

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/28

Community Events