Rochester woman pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder for overdose death

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for a fatal overdose in Rochester.
Michelle Alyce Williams, 53 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday to 3rd-degree murder and was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison, with credit for 83 days already served.
Authorities say Williams provided the drugs that killed Matthew Klaus, 32. His body was found March 30 inside a home in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue SE. Cause of death was listed as “acute heroin and fentanyl toxicity.” Court documents state Williams admitted providing heroin in Klaus on March 29.
Rochester police say Klaus was an informant who had bought drugs from Williams on three occasions in March. She was arrested for those charges in April but they have now been dismissed.
