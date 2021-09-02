Rochester woman pleads guilty in St. Paul arson case

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester woman has pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with fires set at multiple businesses in St. Paul.

Prosecutors say Mena Dhaya Yousif, 23, and her husband Jose Angel Felan Jr., 35 of Rochester, went to several businesses along University Avenue in St. Paul on May 28, 2020, and Felan allegedly set fire to Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School, and the 7 Mile Sportswear store.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Yousif then help Felan evade arrest as he traveled from Minnesota to Texas and across the border into Mexico.

Felan and Yousif were finally caught by Mexican law enforcement in February and returned to the United States.

No sentencing date has been set for Yousif. Felan still faces three federal charges of arson.