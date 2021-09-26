Rochester woman is sentenced for leaving her children in a hot car

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Leaving her children in the parking lot while she made a court appearance has put an Olmsted County woman on probation.

Dectrini Vershun Boldien, 30 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to neglect or endangerment of a child. She was arrested on April 28 after a hearing at the Olmsted County Courthouse. The Rochester Police Department says after a hearing just before 3 pm, a judge ordered Boldien jailed for an outstanding warrant out of Ramsey County.

Around 5:30 pm police were called to the parking lot at the Olmsted County Government Center for a car alarm going off. Officers found Boldien’s three children, all under the age of five, sitting in a car with the windows up and the sun beating down on it. Police say the car was unlocked and they let the children out. Court documents state all three children were sweating and the oldest was lethargic.

Authorities say Boldien had repeatedly stated her children were being taken care of and never said she left them in the parking lot.

She’s now been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must pay a $175 fine or do 17 hours of community work service.