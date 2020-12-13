Rochester woman injured in early Sunday crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A one-vehicle crash injures a Rochester woman early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:19 am on Highway 52 near mile marker 54. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ashley Nicole Louks, 22, was driving north when she ran off the right side of the road and into the ditch.

The State Patrol says alcohol was not involved in this accident.

Louks suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

Rochester police and fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this crash.