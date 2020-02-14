Rochester woman injured in Winona County crash

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester woman is hurt after her car crashed on Interstate 90.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Shawn Marie Chilson, 43, was westbound when she went into the media near mile marker 240. She suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

This crash happened just before 6 pm Friday. Lewiston police, fire, and ambulance and the Winona County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.