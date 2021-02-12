Rochester woman injured in Friday morning crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A one-vehicle crash injured the driver Friday morning on Highway 52 in Rochester.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8:18 am. Norma Cardenas, 43 of Rochester, was driving south when she collided with the median barrier.

The State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy at the time.

Cardenas was taken to St. Marys Hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt and the airbag in her vehicle did deploy.