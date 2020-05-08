Rochester woman injured Friday during 2-vehicle crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman was injured Friday morning during a 2-vehicle crash.
Carrie Coronado, of Rochester, was taken to St. Marys Hospital after the crash on Civic Center Dr. at 6:57 p.m.
The driver of the second vehicle, 62-year-old Gary Anderson, of Rochester, was not injured, according to the state patrol.
