Rochester woman in Winona County collision

Rear end accident on Interstate 90.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 12:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Rochester woman was involved in a rear end collision in Winona County Friday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 6:47 am on Interstate 90. A 41-year-old Rochester woman had stopped in her vehicle near mile marker 250 due to a previous accident closing the eastbound lane. She was then hit from behind by a 28-year-old Mabel man.
The names of those involved have not been released but the State Patrol is calling this a personal injury crash. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson Fire, Winona Area Ambulance, and MnDOT assisted at the scene.

