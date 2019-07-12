WARREN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Rochester woman was involved in a rear end collision in Winona County Friday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 6:47 am on Interstate 90. A 41-year-old Rochester woman had stopped in her vehicle near mile marker 250 due to a previous accident closing the eastbound lane. She was then hit from behind by a 28-year-old Mabel man.
The names of those involved have not been released but the State Patrol is calling this a personal injury crash. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson Fire, Winona Area Ambulance, and MnDOT assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Rochester woman in Winona County collision
- Rochester man in Winona County collision
- Mower County woman injured in Winona County collision
- Winona County killer sentenced
- Rochester woman sentenced for parking lot collision
- Rochester woman hospitalized after two-vehicle collision
- Rochester woman gets probation for intentional collision
- Winona man pleads guilty to Rochester burglary
- Rochester driver in Nicollet County collision
- Rochester couple hurt in Wabasha County collision
Scroll for more content...