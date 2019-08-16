Rochester woman hurt in Friday crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The driver of an SUV was hurt when she went into the ditch Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 pm near mile parker 32 on Highway 63 in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rachel M. Bosire, 37 of Rochester, was driving south when she lost control and crashed.

She suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says Bosire was wearing her seat belt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.