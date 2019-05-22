Clear

Rochester woman hospitalized after two-vehicle collision

Happened Wednesday afternoon in Nicollet County.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PETER, Minn. – A Rochester woman is hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Nicollet County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Highway 22/Dodd Road and North Washington Avenue in St. Peter around 4:10 pm Wednesday. Coral Mexica, 43 of LeSueur, was driving east and Amira Abanuur Said, 24 of Rochester, was driving south.

The State Patrol says Said failed to yield the right of way and hit Mexica.

Both drivers suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries but only Said was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment. The State Patrol says both women were wearing their seat belts.

St. Peter Police Department and River’s Edge Ambulance assisted at the scene.

