ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman caught with liquid methamphetamine gets a stay of adjudication.
Dawn Marie Zimmerman, 39 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession for a June 20, 2019, arrest after a traffic stop. Authorities say over 40 grams of liquid meth were found in Zimmerman’s vehicle.
She’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service. Zimmerman also got a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be wiped from her record if she successfully completes her probation.
Related Content
- Rochester woman gets stay of adjudication for liquid meth
- Stay of adjudication in Rochester drug case
- Stay of adjudication for two drug convictions
- Police: Rochester woman charged after being found with liquid meth
- Chatfield woman pleads not guilty to liquid meth
- Rochester woman sentenced for meth
- Meth sends Rochester woman to prison
- Elgin woman sentenced for Rochester meth possession
- Police: Meth found inside Rochester woman
- Probation for Rochester meth arrest
Scroll for more content...