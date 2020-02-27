Clear

Rochester woman gets stay of adjudication for liquid meth

Law enforcement says she was arrested with 40 grams of the drug.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 1:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman caught with liquid methamphetamine gets a stay of adjudication.

Dawn Marie Zimmerman, 39 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession for a June 20, 2019, arrest after a traffic stop. Authorities say over 40 grams of liquid meth were found in Zimmerman’s vehicle.

She’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service. Zimmerman also got a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be wiped from her record if she successfully completes her probation.

