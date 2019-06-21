Rochester woman gets probation for intentional collision

AUSTIN, Minn. – A deliberate collision results in probation in Mower County.

Angelica Maria Quintero, 31 of Rochester, received a year of supervised probation Friday and was ordered to pay $1,369.68 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault and 4th degree criminal damage to property for a December 29, 2018, incident in Grand Meadow.

Authorities say Quintero went to the home of the father of her children and found another woman there. After Quintero was forced out of the home, court documents state she got into her SUV and rammed the front of the other woman’s car.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Quintero claimed she went to the home to get money for her children.