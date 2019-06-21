Clear

Rochester woman gets probation for intentional collision

Angelica Quintero Angelica Quintero

Arrested after incident in Grand Meadow.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 3:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A deliberate collision results in probation in Mower County.

Angelica Maria Quintero, 31 of Rochester, received a year of supervised probation Friday and was ordered to pay $1,369.68 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault and 4th degree criminal damage to property for a December 29, 2018, incident in Grand Meadow.

Authorities say Quintero went to the home of the father of her children and found another woman there. After Quintero was forced out of the home, court documents state she got into her SUV and rammed the front of the other woman’s car.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Quintero claimed she went to the home to get money for her children.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

STEM Camp

Image

New cannabis business opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storm chances low Friday; return for Saturday

Image

Diversity in Rochester Police Force

Image

Tracking an Active Weekend

Image

Haliburton to play for USA

Image

Mason City vs. Des Moines North

Image

Riceville vs. North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Fight at youth baseball game in Colorado

Community Events