Rochester woman gets probation for drug theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing medication out of other people’s mail results in probation for a Rochester woman.

Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 21, pleaded guilty to a 5th degree controlled substance crime after Rochester police said she was seen going through a group of mail boxes and taking a prescription drug bottle in May 2018.

Thorson was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and must either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service. Thorson was given a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be removed from her record if she fulfills all the conditions of her sentence.