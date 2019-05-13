Clear

Rochester woman gets probation for drug theft

Nicole Thorson Nicole Thorson

Arrested for stealing medication out of the mail.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 3:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing medication out of other people’s mail results in probation for a Rochester woman.

Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 21, pleaded guilty to a 5th degree controlled substance crime after Rochester police said she was seen going through a group of mail boxes and taking a prescription drug bottle in May 2018.

Thorson was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and must either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service. Thorson was given a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be removed from her record if she fulfills all the conditions of her sentence.

