Rochester woman gets probation for check forgery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman’s guilty plea to check forgery will be wiped from her record if she successfully completes her sentence.
Alie Marie Staven, 23 of Rochester, pleaded guilty after authorities arrested her in June 2018 and said she cashed over $12,000 in checks that had been stolen from a law firm. She was given 10 years of supervised probation Monday and must either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
Staven received a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be expunged after she finishes her sentence.
