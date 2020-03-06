Rochester woman gets 20 years of probation for dealing meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A convicted drug dealer gets a little more time behind bars and a lot of probation.

Kalie Lynn Vreeman, 31 of Rochester, was arrested in October 2018 after police searched her home and said they found more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, two small digital scales, several glass pipes, several butane torches, and hundreds of small plastic baggies.

Vreeman pleaded not guilty, saying the meth was for her personal use, and went to trial. A jury convicted her in October 2019 of 1st degree sale of meth.

She was sentenced Monday to 90 days in the Olmsted County Jail, 20 years of supervised probation, and 100 hours of community work service.