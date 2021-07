ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 33-year-old female went to her car Monday and found her windshield had been shot and a bullet hole was located on the driver’s seat.

Police said it happened at 423 27th St. NE. when the female reported the shooting.

Although there were no shots fired reports, police believe it happened between 8 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday.