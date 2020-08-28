Rochester woman charged with trying to kill her kids is acquitted

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman arrested for trying to kill her children has been ruled not guilty due to mental illness.

Farhiyo Mohamed Abdullahi, 33 of Rochester, was charged with five counts of 1st degree attempted murder and five counts of felony child endangerment in October 2019. Rochester police said Abdullahi took her five children ranging in age from four to 11 years old and put them in a vehicle parked in a garage with the engine running.

Abdullahi was ruled incompetent to stand trial in December 2019 but that ruling was reversed in July and she entered not guilty pleas to all charges against her.

Online records state that after a court trial on Friday, Abdullahi was acquitted on all charges due to mental illness.