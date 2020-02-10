Clear
Rochester woman charged with property tax fraud

Accused of using the Social Security numbers of dead people.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 12:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester woman is accused of filing phony property tax returns.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Marilyn Jean Krage is facing 12 counts of filing false or fraudulent property tax refund returns in Olmsted County. The Department states Krage filed phony claims for a property tax refund multiple times between 2014 and 2019, using the Social Security numbers of deceased individuals to falsely state rent paid amounts in order to claim over $16,000 in property tax refunds that she was not entitled to receive.

The Department of Revenue says each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

