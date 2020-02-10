ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester woman is accused of filing phony property tax returns.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Marilyn Jean Krage is facing 12 counts of filing false or fraudulent property tax refund returns in Olmsted County. The Department states Krage filed phony claims for a property tax refund multiple times between 2014 and 2019, using the Social Security numbers of deceased individuals to falsely state rent paid amounts in order to claim over $16,000 in property tax refunds that she was not entitled to receive.
The Department of Revenue says each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Related Content
- Rochester woman charged with property tax fraud
- Tax fraud sending Rochester woman to prison
- Rochester tax preparer indicted for federal fraud
- Council approves property tax levy
- Local people rush to pay property taxes
- IBM looking to sell its Rochester property
- Stolen gun charge dropped against Rochester woman
- Klemme woman accused of vehicle purchase fraud
- Mason City woman sentenced for insurance fraud
- Klemme woman sentenced for automobile purchase fraud
Scroll for more content...