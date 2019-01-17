Police: Rochester woman charged after cocaine found accessible to children in home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman had a large amount of cocaine in her home accessible to her young children, according to authorities.

Navy Preap, 35, of Rochester, is facing charges of child endangerment, first-degree possession and sales of a controlled substance and no valid driver’s license after police executed a search warrant at 714 22nd St. SE.

Police say Preap was stopped around 8:10 a.m. Thursday after she dropped her kids (1, 7 and 11) off. A search warrant at the woman’s home found 140 grams of cocaine was found in an area accessible to kids along with a scale and other items related to drug sales.

Child Protection Services has been notified.