Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Rochester woman charged after cocaine found accessible to children in home

Navy Preap

A woman had a large amount of cocaine in her home accessible to her young children, according to authorities.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2019 11:07 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman had a large amount of cocaine in her home accessible to her young children, according to authorities.
Navy Preap, 35, of Rochester, is facing charges of child endangerment, first-degree possession and sales of a controlled substance and no valid driver’s license after police executed a search warrant at 714 22nd St. SE.
Police say Preap was stopped around 8:10 a.m. Thursday after she dropped her kids (1, 7 and 11) off. A search warrant at the woman’s home found 140 grams of cocaine was found in an area accessible to kids along with a scale and other items related to drug sales.
Child Protection Services has been notified.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Tracking a very active and cold forecast ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN State Patrol recruiting troopers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Snow plow drivers getting ready for winter blast

Image

Home school movement growing

Image

State grant partnership

Image

SAW: JACKSON MOLSTEAD

Image

Marijuana & Teen Brains

Image

Making ends meet during the shutdown

Image

One community, many blessings

Image

WIC stays open

Community Events