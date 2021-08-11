Rochester woman attacked in her own home

ROCHESTER, MINN. - Just after four this morning, a Rochester woman was assaulted in her bedroom after waking up to a man in the room in the 1200 block of 3rd Ave. SE.

Police said the 43-year-old woman was attacked with an unknown object and was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with non-life-threatening facial injuries.

A Kwik Trip employee from across the street heard the victim yelling for help and notified the Rochester Police.

Moka employee Clay Ebertowski mentioned how his arrival to work this morning was a little different than usual.

"I actually wasn't the first one to get here," said Ebertowski. "There're openers that come at about five o'clock and they saw a bunch of police cars in the parking lot and they didn't give us any specific details but asked us some questions about if they could get security footage and stuff and so our manager helped them out with that."

Greg Parker has lived right down the street for twenty years. While he acknowledges that incidents like this can happen anywhere, he has a little more hope for the future.

"I'm proud of all the people who are making a difference," said Parker. "And the most important thing is to reach out to your neighbor, care for your neighbor, love your neighbor - and I think everyone will be a lot happier."

At this time, there have been no suspects arrested.

Police said the investigation to locate the suspect is ongoing.