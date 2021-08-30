Rochester woman arrested with stun gun pleads guilty to drug possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman police said was arrested with a stun gun is taking a plea deal.

Ashley Marie Sveen, 32 of Rochester, was charged in April with third-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession, illegal possession of a stun gun, obstructing the legal process, giving a false ID to a peace officer, and illegal possession of hypodermic needles.

Sveen was picked up on April 10 on an outstanding felony warrant and Rochester police say she provided a fake ID and resisted arrest. After she was taken into custody, officers said they found a stun gun, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Sveen’s sentencing is now set for October 18.