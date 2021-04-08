Rochester woman arrested in connection to Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 39-year-old Rochester woman was arrested Thursday in connection to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI (Minneapolis) said Victoria White was arrested Thursday by special agents.
A list of charges against White is not yet available.
For a complete list of those arrested in the riot, click here.
Victoria C. White, 39, of Rochester, Minnesota was arrested by #FBI Minneapolis special agents this morning on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The charging documents will be made available by the DOJ at: https://t.co/t0LtD4E2Jn. #FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/XQYLVSZc0Z
— FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) April 8, 2021