Rochester woman arrested for meth in North Iowa

Jesse Tuttle
Vehicle searched after Sunday night traffic stop.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Rochester woman is facing drug charges after a Worth County traffic stop.

Jesse Lee Tuttle, 31, was pulled over just after 11:30 pm Sunday in the 4700 block of Wheelerwood Road for an equipment violation. Another deputy arrived to assist with the stop and his K9 dog indicated the presence of drugs in Tuttle’s vehicle.

Law enforcement says Tuttle was asked to exit the vehicle and after doing so took something out of her pocket and held it behind her back. The deputy asked to see what it was and says Tuttle handed him a baggie with a white crystalline substance that Tuttle said was methamphetamine.

Court records say a search of Tuttle’s vehicle found numerous baggies containing a white crystal substance that later tested positive for meth, numerous empty baggies, a scale, and products containing TCH and marijuana. Investigators say the total amount of meth was around 11 grams.
Tuttle has been booked into the Worth County Jail on $25,000 bond for a controlled substance violation.

