Rochester woman arrested for fighting with officers after not complying with mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 23-year-old woman was arrested for assault on a police officer after she was asked to leave a pub due to not wearing a mask.

Police said Met Tut Gach, of Rochester, was arrested at Charlie's Pub at 1:16 a.m. Thursday.

Employees asked her to leave due to her not wearing a mask but she refused.

Police arrived and tried to get her to leave but she wound up kicking an officer in the leg. She's facing charges of trespassing, fourth-degree assault on a police officer and obstructing the legal process.