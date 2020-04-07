Rochester woman arrested after storage unit found with stolen items from construction sites

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted Rochester woman is in more trouble after she was allegedly in possession of stolen property from construction sites in southeastern Minnesota.

Authorities said Shannon Deheve, 40, is facing a felony charge of possession of stolen property.

Deputies responded Monday night to Stockade Storage at 1308 Hadley View Ct. NE after security noticed something suspicious.

The worker saw stuff in a unit that was supposed to be vacant.

Deheve was found walking southbound on N. Broadway Ave. and she allegedly gave a false name.

She had two warrants - one for theft and another for a controlled substance violation.

The storage unit was full of stolen property from March and April of 2019.