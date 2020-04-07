Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester woman arrested after storage unit found with stolen items from construction sites

A wanted Rochester woman is in more trouble after she was allegedly in possession of stolen property from construction sites in southeastern Minnesota.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 9:40 AM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 9:41 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted Rochester woman is in more trouble after she was allegedly in possession of stolen property from construction sites in southeastern Minnesota.

Authorities said Shannon Deheve, 40, is facing a felony charge of possession of stolen property. 

Deputies responded Monday night to Stockade Storage at 1308 Hadley View Ct. NE after security noticed something suspicious.

The worker saw stuff in a unit that was supposed to be vacant.

Deheve was found walking southbound on N. Broadway Ave. and she allegedly gave a false name.

She had two warrants - one for theft and another for a controlled substance violation. 

The storage unit was full of stolen property from March and April of 2019.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Warmer air arrives before a big cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City schools develop plan for education

Image

Minnesota high schools light up to honor the class of 2020

Image

COVID-19 impacts on funeral homes

Image

Olmsted County Court hearing suspended

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a rapid warm up followed by a cool down

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/6

Image

Making it easier for Med City residents to get hotels during Covid-19

Image

Local Doctor talks Covid-19, not afraid to do her job

Image

Not touching your face challenge

Community Events